Jeremy Corbyn Should Disown 'Fake News Website' Skwawkbox, Says Jewish Councillor Who Lost Barnet Seat

A furious row sparked after Labour failed to take control of Barnet council in the local elections is rumbling on, with Jeremy Corbyn urged to disown a website supportive of his leadership.

Adam Langleben - who blames the party’s anti-Semitism problem for the loss of his West Hendon ward to the Tories - has called on the leadership to publicly denounce The Skwawkbox, which he accused of “propagating conspiracy theories” about Jew-hate.

The former councillor, one of three to lose seats in a single ward, also wants Corbyn to apologise in person to Labour activists for “failing to get a grip of the issue” plaguing the party.

In a video posted on Twitter, Langleben said: “The problem we have in the Labour Party right now is we have conspiratorial anti-Semitism that has taken hold, people who believe in conspiracy theory, and that belief...takes a jump over into anti-Semitism.

“As I am filming this, an alternative left-wing news website called Skwawkbox is going through all of the tweets attacking me, as a Jewish Labour Party member, now former councillor, that accuses me of being a Mossad agent, that accuses me of trying to undermine the leadership, accuses me of all sort of things and it is propagating this bollocks, propagating anti-Semitism.”

He added: “The Labour leadership can do something very simple and easy and say that these alternative fake news websites do not speak for them.