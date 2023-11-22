Jeremy Hunt Unveils Biggest Package Of Tax Cuts Since 1980s

Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street ahead of the Autumn Statement. Anadolu via Getty Images

Jeremy Hunt today unveiled the biggest package of tax cuts since the 1980s as he declared the British economy has “turned a corner”.

In a major surprise, the chancellor announced he was slashing the rate of National Insurance by 2% in a move that will benefit 27 million workers.

He also used the autumn statement to unveil a package of business tax cuts in a bid to boost productivity.

However, in a blow for Hunt and Rishi Sunak, the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded its forecasts for economic growth over the next few years.

Hunt told MPs: “This Autumn Statement for growth will attract £20bn more business investment a year in the next decade, bring tens of thousands more people into work and support our fastest growing industries.

“In a package which leaves borrowing lower, debt lower and keeps inflation falling, we are delivering the biggest business tax cut in modern British history, the largest ever cut to employee and self-employed National Insurance and the biggest package of tax cuts to be implemented since the 1980s.

“An Autumn Statement for a country that has turned a corner. An Autumn Statement for growth.”