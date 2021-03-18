Bar Licenses Should Be Under Threat If Sexual Harassment Ignored, Jess Phillips Says

Bars and pubs should face the threat of losing their licenses if they fail to act on sexual harassment on their premises, a shadow minister has said.

Jess Phillips told HuffPost UK’s Commons People podcast she used to work in bars and that there is often an “attitude” in venues of not wanting to punish “good customers” and “regulars”.

But the shadow domestic violence minister said that proprietors must have a responsibility to do something about harassment if it is reported to them.

Phillips spoke following an intensifying political focus on women’s safety after the killing of Sarah Everard sparked an outpouring of stories on social media about abuse and harassment.

The government has taken steps to clamp down on crimes against women, including by asking police in England and Wales to record if offences are “motivated” by misogyny.

But Phillips questioned Boris Johnson’s plans for undercover police to be sent to bars and clubs, saying she was told that they would be deployed in areas “that have really high rates of assault and they think there are prolific offenders there”.