Jesy Nelson has spoken out following claims her debut solo album has been “delayed”.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that Jesy’s upcoming release was “on ice” after “early versions of her new tracks failed to impress record label bosses”.

The former Little Mix singer has now had her say on the matter, insisting that her album is actually “almost finished” after working on new music in Los Angeles.

“Don’t usually comment on stuff like this because I can’t be bothered to waste my energy on total and utter nonsense,” Jesy wrote on her Instagram story on Monday morning.

She added that she would “address this once and once only”, to put fans who were “freaking out” about the reports at ease.

“I promise you there is absolutely nothing to worry about,” she insisted. “I’ve had an amazing time in the studio in LA working on my album which is almost finished.

“I’m so excited for you all to hear the next single which is coming soon. So, stay tuned. I love you all and thank you for being so patient.”

HuffPost UK previously learned that Jesy’s label was yet to hear her new music, and a release date for the album would not be decided upon until she finished recording songs and choosing which tracks would make it onto the collection.

Jesy released her debut solo single Boyz in October last year.

Jesy announced she was leaving Little Mix after almost a decade with the group in December 2020, telling fans at the time that being part of the group was taking a toll on her mental health.