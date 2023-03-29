Jimmy Kimmel Shows 'Whining' Trump How The GOP Is Already Turning Against Him

Jimmy Kimmel has some bad news for Donald Trump: Even some of the ex-president’s longtime allies are now turning against him.

Trump’s weekend rally in Texas kicked off with a musical ode to the rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, that even many Republicans called “offensive.”

And it didn’t get any better during his interview with Sean Hannity this week, which was filled with grievances ― including an attack on fellow Republican Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor reportedly considering running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination next year.

Kimmel shared a clip of former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), now a Fox News pundit and typically a Trump ally, slamming the ex-president’s interview as “horrific.”

“I think that was the worst interview I’ve seen the president do,” he said. “He was whining, he was complaining. He played the victim card time and time again.”

“If that doesn’t get the ketchup flying at Mar-a-Lago, I don’t know what will,” Kimmel said, a reference to reports that Trump grew so irate over the 2020 election results that he threw his dishes, leaving ketchup splattered on the White House walls.

