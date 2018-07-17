An MP who just had baby has accused the Government of “cheating” to win a crunch Brexit vote.

The Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson has blasted Tory MP Brandon Lewis, also the party chair, who she was ‘paired’ with as she was unable to vote.

‘Pairing’ is an arrangement between two MPs of opposing parties to not vote in a particular division, enabling one to be absent without affecting the result.

But the senior Conservative did vote and helped Theresa May narrowly avoid a humiliating Commons defeat on trade plans.

With several heavily pregnant women on the opposition benches, the House of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom had promised that all would be given pairs.

Swinson took her anger to Twitter and asked Theresa May “how low will your government swoop”.

She wrote: “Don’t try any nonsense about a mistake - this is calculated, deliberate breaking of trust by govt whips @JulianSmithUK to win at all costs.

“Brandon abstained in afternoon divisions, but voted in the two crunch votes after 6pm. There’s a word for it - cheating.”