Joe Biden Says He Originally Intended To Be 'Transitional Candidate'

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said while he ran as a “transitional candidate” in the 2020 presidential race, the current political climate prompted his decision to run for reelection.

Biden’s candidacy has come under scrutiny following his dismal performance at the CNN debate late last month, where he fumbled answers and repeatedly appeared to lose his train of thought.

In an interview with BET News’ Ed Gordon, Biden defended his decision to pursue another term in the White House despite calls from about 20 members of his party for him to drop out and back a younger candidate.

“When I originally ran, you may remember, Ed, I said I was gonna be a transitional candidate, and I thought that I’d be able to move from this, just pass it on to someone else,” Biden said. “But I didn’t anticipate things getting so, so, so divided.”

Biden said his record shows he knows how to “get things done for the country.”

“But there’s more to do, and I’m reluctant to walk away from that,” he added.

Biden, 81, said he would reconsider his decision to pursue another term in office if a medical condition emerges.

BET News’ Black America Votes: The Biden Special is set to air in full Wednesday.

Biden had referred to himself as a “bridge” during the 2020 campaign.

“Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said at the time. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”

However, the president appears to now be intent on fighting to remain in the White House even as members of his own party have urged him to reconsider in fear that he could drag down ballot candidates.

While momentum had been building against Biden’s campaign, the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Saturday pushed the conversation about Biden’s political future to the side, at least temporarily.

The Democratic National Committee is reportedly planning to fast-track Biden’s nomination by the end of this month, giving rise to more unease from members of the party who doubt Biden can secure a win in November.

Still, while polls appear to favour Trump following the debate, there hasn’t been a big enough shift in public opinion to convince Biden to step aside.

Biden told reporters last week he could change his mind about running if his team told him there was no path to victory.