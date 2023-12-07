Yup, Joe Lycett Had Something To Say To Rishi Sunak After That Ill-Fated Press Conference

Joe Lycett Richard Martin-Roberts via Getty Images

With yet more chaos carrying on within the Tory party, culminating in immigration minister Robert Jenrick’s resignation on Wednesday evening, Sunak delivered an impromptu press conference the following morning, which it’s fair to see didn’t exactly get the reception he was after, including from some within his own Party.

And while Sunak’s press conference didn’t get the best of reactions from either the public or his political peers, one place he can look to for some words of encouragement (albeit sarcastic ones) is Joe Lycett’s social media account.

Rishi Sunak WPA Pool via Getty Images

Speaking directly to the prime minister, the comedian wrote on X: “Well done hunni, you came across really calm and in control there. Job done.”

In recent history, the former Great British Sewing Bee host has become known for his political commentary, always delivered in his own inimitable style.

This began just before Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss began her short-lived tenure as PM, when Joe made a now-infamous appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC politics show, during which he professed to be “incredibly right-wing”.

While Truss was in Downing Street, he sent her several more of his signature messages of “encouragement”, and more recently turned his attention towards former home secretary Suella Braverman, whose comments about both homeless people and LGBTQ+ migrants he spoke about against.