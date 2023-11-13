Of Course, Joe Lycett Had Something To Say About Suella Braverman Being Sacked

Joe Lycett and Suella Braverman Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Marcin Nowak/LNP

The news that Suella Braverman has been dropped as foreign secretary sparked a swift response from comedian Joe Lycett.

On Monday morning, it was confirmed that Braverman had been sacked from her post, following a series of inflammatory remarks she made ahead of protests in London at the weekend.

Reacting to the news, Joe commented simply: “Being unemployed is a lifestyle choice.”

Being unemployed is a lifestyle choice. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) November 13, 2023

The former Great British Sewing Bee host was, of course, referring to the former minister’s controversial claim earlier this month that homeless people who live in tents was a “lifestyle choice”.

He later commented: “A huge thank you to everyone who donated for their generosity. Of course my main thanks must go to Suella: without your lifestyle choice, of being callous and cruel towards the most vulnerable people in society, none of this would’ve happened.

“There’s another choice coming to all of us fairly soon. It’s known as an election. Best of luck with it babe.”

In the past year, Joe has repeatedly made headlines with his takedowns of the Conservative government, which he’s often done under the guise of his “incredibly right-wing” media persona.

Last month, he addressed Braverman once again, after she came under fire over comments she made about LGBTQ+ migrants.

Meanwhile, throughout Liz Truss’ (extremely brief) tenure as prime minister in 2022, Joe became known for providing regular commentary on X (then still known as Twitter), as he ironically cheered her on from the sidelines.