A Tory welfare minister sparked disbelief after suggesting families hit by the government’s controversial benefits cap could alleviate the strain by taking in a lodger.

In 2016, household benefits were capped at £20,000 – or £23,000 in London – in a bid to encourage more people into work. However, campaigners claim the move has left families battling mounting debt and pushed children further into poverty.

But when asked about the “suffering” the policy has caused those not in work by members of the Commons Work and Pensions committee, junior minister Justin Tomlinson said there were a range of things families could do.

“Of those, some will have made other changes, including on their housing costs, whether that is moving or renegotiating what their rental housing costs are,” he told MPs on Wednesday.

“Or they could have, for example, taken in a lodger.”