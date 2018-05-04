Justin Bieber Sends Kanye West 'Love' After 'Slavery' Comments Spark Backlash

Justin Bieber has publicly reached out to Kanye West with a message of support, after the rapper faced a heavy backlash for his comments suggesting 400 years of slavery “was a choice”. The Biebs - who was one of a number of celebrities to unfollow Kanye on Twitter when he penned a string of tweets in support of Donald Trump - shared a post on his Instagram on Thursday night (3 May), sending “love” in Kanye’s direction.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea via Getty Images Justin Bieber

He wrote: “Our job is to love not to always agree! Love you Kanye!” Kanye took serious heat earlier this week when he made a string of controversial comments to TMZ, having already come under fire for his unrelenting praise for Trump.

Instagram A screengrab of Justin's post

The ‘All Day’ rapper said: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice. You was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally in prison. “I like the word ‘prison’ because ‘slavery’ goes too direct to the idea of blacks. Slavery is to blacks as the Holocaust is to Jews. Prison is something that unites as one race, blacks and whites, that we’re the human race.” One of his biggest critics was his former collaborator and friend will.i.am, who admitted he felt “heartbroken” by Kanye’s “ignorant and harmful” remarks.

Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Kanye West in New York earlier this year