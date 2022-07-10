Kate Garraway 'Taking It Day By Day' After Husband Derek Draper Spends Two Months In Hospital

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway pictured after she left the I'm A Celebrity jungle in 2019 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has said she’s taking things “day by day” after her husband Derek Draper spent the last two months being treated in hospital.

In March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic, the Good Morning Britain presenter revealed that Derek had been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid, eventually entering intensive care.

After over a year in hospital, Derek returned to his family home in April 2021, although his condition caused long-lasting damage to his organs, meaning he needed constant care.

Speaking at the TRIC Awards last week, Kate shared that Derek was back in hospital, elaborating more on his condition in an interview with The Sun.

“He’s been in hospital a couple of months now,” she told the tabloid. “He’s been coming in and out. Hopefully he’ll come out again. Hopefully tonight.

“I’m crossing my fingers.”

Kate Garraway at the TRIC Awards Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Kate continued: “I’m really tired but I take it day by day to level out the ups and downs.

“I try to embrace life, especially the kids [the couple have two children, 16-year-old Darcey and 12-year-old Billy] as we’ve had two and a half years of it. Their lives have changed and they need to do things.”

Throughout Derek’s health issues, the daytime star has been candid when updating the public on his condition, and won praise in 2021 for the documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which won a National Television Award.

Earlier this year, she followed this with a second documentary, subtitled Caring For Derek, which dealt with how her family life had changed in the wake of the former political adviser’s illness.

Speaking about how her relationship with Derek has changed in recent years, Kate said in February: “I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

