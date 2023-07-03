Kate Garraway’s Husband Derek Re-Admitted To Hospital After GMB Star’s MBE Celebration

Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images

Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper has been re-admitted to hospital just days after proudly watching his wife receive an MBE.

Kate’s medal was presented by Prince William as Derek – who has made very few public appearances since falling ill with Covid in 2020 – watched on alongside the star’s parents, Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, and his carer.

Reflecting on the momentous occasion on Instagram, Kate told fans she was “incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience” while sharing an update on Derek’s health.

She wrote: “Well what a week, that started with Derek in hospital and ended with Derek in hospital, but with this extraordinary day in the middle. I am so incredibly moved and humbled by the whole experience.

“So many of you have sent so many lovely messages, including the lady who stopped her car a few minutes ago outside our house to say ‘I know what you’re going through, and I know how much that moment meant and I am a nurse’.”

Kate added that “it was so wonderful to see Derek’s determination to be [at the MBE ceremony]” and “so kind of the Prince of Wales to make it special for him [and] to recognise the work of Jake our incredible carer, who represents all those who make Derek’s daily life possible.”

“It was also so humbling to meet all the others, much more deserving than myself, who were there to receive their honours,” she wrote. “The Prince of Wales managed to make every single one of them feel as special as they are.”

The GMB star added that with Derek back in hospital, “the daily struggles go on - but the fact that he was able to be part of Wednesday is to be treasured [and I] can’t thank everyone in the @NHS and all around him who love him for making it possible.”

Derek was hospitalised when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020. While he recovered from the virus, he remained in hospital for a year as he battled the numerous serious health issues it caused.

Derek was able to return to the London home he shares with Kate and their two children in April 2022 after the presenter spent “thousands” having the house renovated to accommodate her husband’s needs.

Derek, a former psychotherapist and lobbyist, requires round-the-clock care and has been re-admitted to hospital on numerous occasions in the year since moving home.