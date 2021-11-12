Kate Garraway was left mortified during Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, when her mobile phone caused a disruption on two separate occasions.
She and co-host Ben Shephard began their day at GMB with a discussion about the Cop26 climate conference, but it wasn’t long before the very serious conversation went completely off the rails.
As Ben posed a question about the conference to guests Jacqui Smith and Kevin Maguire, Kate’s – ever so slightly triggering, it must be said – alarm tone could be heard sounding.
“That’s Kate’s phone,” Ben clarified, but she was less than convinced, insisting: “No! It’s not my phone!”
“It is, you’re sitting on it,” he responded, leading to something of a frantic search for the errant device.
“That’s really awkward!” Kate announced, with Ben asking: “Is that your alarm to wake up?”
“Where are we? Where are we?!?” she joked. “That’s extraordinary, I can’t remember the last time I set an alarm for that time…”
Seven minutes into the conversation, the alarm in question sounded again.
Kate declared: “Oh for goodness’ sake! I’m really sorry! What the hell is going on? Shall we just remove it from the studio? How many alarms have I set?
“Let’s give it to Katie, our floor manager, she can take control of it.”
As Kate checked her phone before handing it over, she then admitted: “There was another one set for 6.45! They’re all off now. So embarrassing, I’m so embarrassed.”
Fortunately, Kate is in good company when it comes to phone-related interruptions on the GMB desk.
Earlier this year, Ranvir Singh had to pause a live broadcast when she received a FaceTime for her son… only to discover he’d just misplaced something in the family kitchen.
Good Morning Britain airs every weekday from 6am on ITV.