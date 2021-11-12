Kate Garraway was left mortified during Friday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, when her mobile phone caused a disruption on two separate occasions.

She and co-host Ben Shephard began their day at GMB with a discussion about the Cop26 climate conference, but it wasn’t long before the very serious conversation went completely off the rails.

As Ben posed a question about the conference to guests Jacqui Smith and Kevin Maguire, Kate’s – ever so slightly triggering, it must be said – alarm tone could be heard sounding.

“That’s Kate’s phone,” Ben clarified, but she was less than convinced, insisting: “No! It’s not my phone!”

“It is, you’re sitting on it,” he responded, leading to something of a frantic search for the errant device.

Kate Garraway goes on the hunt for her phone ITV

“That’s really awkward!” Kate announced, with Ben asking: “Is that your alarm to wake up?”

“Where are we? Where are we?!?” she joked. “That’s extraordinary, I can’t remember the last time I set an alarm for that time…”

Seven minutes into the conversation, the alarm in question sounded again.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway on GMB ITV

Kate declared: “Oh for goodness’ sake! I’m really sorry! What the hell is going on? Shall we just remove it from the studio? How many alarms have I set?

“Let’s give it to Katie, our floor manager, she can take control of it.”

As Kate checked her phone before handing it over, she then admitted: “There was another one set for 6.45! They’re all off now. So embarrassing, I’m so embarrassed.”

Kate was left mortified when her phone alarm caused chaos on two separate occasions ITV

Fortunately, Kate is in good company when it comes to phone-related interruptions on the GMB desk.

Earlier this year, Ranvir Singh had to pause a live broadcast when she received a FaceTime for her son… only to discover he’d just misplaced something in the family kitchen.