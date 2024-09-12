Kate Garraway Has An Emotional Moment As She Dedicates NTAs Win To Late Husband

Kate Garraway pictured backstage at the NTAs David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway had an emotional moment at this year’s NTAs, after picking up an award for her latest documentary about her late husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain anchor’s husband suffered life-changing damage to his health when he contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic back in 2020.

Advertisement

After spending a year in hospital, Derek needed constant care for the final years of his life, which Kate charted in a number of documentaries, the most recent of which, Derek’s Story, followed their “final chapter together”.

During Wednesday’s ceremony, Kate was awarded Best Authored Documentary, saying on stage: “This one really is for all those people who cared… doctors, nurses, professional carers and people doing it for their youngsters, for their children, for their loved ones.”

She continued: “We need a system that catches up when we fall, not tries to catch us out.”

“And I really hope… Derek, we’re going to keep the fight on for all of you,” she added, casting her eyes upwards. “Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

Mr Bates vs The Post Office was the big winner at this year’s NTAs, picking up three prizes in total, including an acting award for Toby Jones.

Despite a controversial year for both shows, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m A Celebrity picked up Best Talent Show and the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, with the latter’s hosts Ant and Dec taking home the Best Presenter prize for the 23rd consecutive year.