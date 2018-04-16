Kate Hudson's Post About The Struggle Of Hiding Pregnancy At Work Resonates With Mums-To-Be

Kate Hudson’s Instagram post about the struggle of hiding her pregnancy during her first trimester has resonated with other pregnant women and new mums. The actress, 38, who announced in early April that she is expecting her third child, posted a photo of her at work modelling her activewear range during the early months of her pregnancy. “First trimester photoshoot for @fabletics. All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel,” she wrote in the caption on 14 April.

Commenting on her post, many women could relate to the feeling of having to carry on as normal before sharing their pregnancy news with their colleagues. “You are one of the most relatable people I don’t know,” one person wrote on Instagram. “I was exactly [the] same, I was so sick and had to work in an office, running in the toilet every five minutes. Glad I didn’t have to be on a wheel like you, go mama!” Another person commented: “Wow, you’re amazing! I was sick for two months and I never would have imagined doing this. I did stay on the couch with a bucket. You inspire me.” Hudson is expecting her third child, which will be her first with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. She is also mum to two boys - Ryder, 14, and Bingham, seven, - from two previous relationships. She announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a video of herself finding out she was expecting a baby girl and explaining she had suffered with morning sickness.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin' now," Hudson wrote in the caption at the time. "And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it."