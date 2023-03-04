ITV News Make Huge On-Air Gaffe By Mixing Up Ken Bruce With The Late Derek Jameson

(L-R) Ken Bruce and Derek Jameson Getty

ITV News reported on Ken Bruce’s final day at Radio 2 on Friday but somehow managed to mix up the broadcasting veteran with fellow presenter Derek Jameson, who died in 2012.

The 72-year-old radio legend, who announced his departure from Radio 2 in January, signed off from his mid-morning show after more than 40 years at the BBC on Friday, which was marked by ITV News.

The report included Ken’s farewell speech along with a photo of the DJ before cutting to old studio footage of someone who definitely was not Ken.

It was in fact the late journalist and broadcaster, Derek Jameson.

It did not go unnoticed by viewers…

ITV News piece on the last show of #KenBruce by showing a clip of Derek Jameson instead 🙄 #ITVNews pic.twitter.com/AnwZfRLJOV — Plastic Paddy (@APlasticPaddy) March 3, 2023

Dear @itvnews

Umm…why was your report on #KenBruce last day full of pictures of the late Derek Jameson? — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 3, 2023

What adds more insult, @itvnews , is that #DerekJameson passed away just over 10 years ago!! Whoever does your research either wants retraining or firing!! #KenBruce #ITVNews #EveningBulletin pic.twitter.com/9WQkDMtUC4 — Tacolneston Tweet (@TAC_TX) March 3, 2023

Erm, that archive footage in the Ken Bruce report was Derek Jameson #itvnews — GP (@GJP1357) March 3, 2023

@itvnews shame you don’t know the difference between Ken Bruce and Derek Jameson. Poor, very poor. — Phil Williams (@montaillacman) March 3, 2023

@itvnews Hello! Why were you showing old footage of Derek Jameson during the Ken Bruce leaves bbc story?? — radio debbie (@radiodebbie) March 3, 2023

Ken announced he was leaving the BBC in January. The news was shortly followed by confirmation that he would be moving to the Bauer station Greatest Hits Radio in April to present a brand new mid-morning show from 10am to 1pm.

Ken said he would “always be proud” of his association with the BBC and Radio 2, but that he wanted to continue his career “in a slightly different way in the next few years”.

We're delighted to announce that Vernon Kay will be taking over the mid-morning show on Radio 2 later this year! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/IVm3xYbOpw — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) February 24, 2023

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce,” Vernon said of his new role.

“It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start.”

Vernon, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary to Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly this year, started out as a model before going on to present various shows on Channel 4’s T4 as well as ITV programmes, including All Star Family Fortunes.

The 48-year-old also presented his own BBC Radio 1 show between 2004 and 2012, and another on Radio X between 2015 and 2017.

He has previously filled in for other Radio 2 presenters including Zoe Ball and Scott Mills.

The BBC has confirmed he’ll officially take over the show in May.