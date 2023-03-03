Ken Bruce Admits Early Radio 2 Exit 'Seems A Shame'

Ken Bruce presenting BBC Proms In The Park back in 2009 Pete Still via Getty Images

Radio 2 legend Ken Bruce has admitted he thinks it’s “a shame” he’s been made to leave his show earlier than intended.

Back in January, the iconic presenter announced he’d be stepping down from the BBC after 40 years with the corporation, initially stating he’d be there until the end of March.

However, over the weekend, he tweeted: “I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!”

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of his final Radio 2 broadcast, Ken shared that he was disappointed by the BBC’s decision.

“It’s entirely within the BBC’s right to ask me to step away a little early,” he said.

“But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining [on my contract], it seems a shame.”

Ken added: “My belief is that, when I’m given a contract, I work to it and complete it.

“Over the last 46 years, I haven’t had very much time off, I’ve attempted to turn up whenever I’m required to turn up. So my natural feeling as a broadcaster is if I’ve got 17 days to do, I want to do them.”

He earlier told the Daily Mail newspaper that he “wasn’t given any real reason that I understood” by the BBC for the decision to have him host his final programme earlier than intended.

A statement from the BBC said: “Ken decided to leave Radio 2 and it’s always been known he’s leaving in March.

“Returning to Wogan House [the station’s headquarters] for a week after a month of broadcasting the Piano Room sessions at Maida Vale provided a natural break. We wish Ken all the best for the future.”

Following his Radio 2 exit, Ken will begin hosting a new show on Greatest Hits Radio in April, where he will continue to present his hugely popular music quiz segment, Popmaster.

It was announced last week that Vernon Kay will take over Ken’s mid-morning slot from May onwards, with Gary Davies filling in until then.

