Kevin Spacey Second Sexual Assault Case Being Reviewed By Prosecutors In California

Greg Risling, spokesman for the DA, said in a statement: “A sex assault case was presented yesterday to our office by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department involving Kevin Spacey. It remains under review.”

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has said they received the case against the actor from the sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

Prosecutors in California are reviewing a second sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey .

The first US case was put forward to prosecutors in April.

The former ‘House Of Cards’ actor, 59, is being investigated in the UK for six sexual assault claims over 22 years.

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ actor Anthony Rapp was the first to make an allegation towards the end of last year, claiming he was 14 when a 26-year-old Spacey made a sexual advance to him at a party in 1986.

Spacey has faced a number of repercussions since allegations of sexual assault against him emerged, most recently clocking in a dire 126 US dollars (£98) on the opening day of his latest film ‘Billionaire Boys Club’.

He was also sacked from ‘House Of Cards’, with the upcoming final series of the Netflix show focussing solely on Robin Wright’s character, Claire Underwood.

Last year, it was revealed that Spacey had been erased from Sir Ridley Scott’s ‘All The Money In The World’, only for his replacement, Christopher Plummer, to land a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at this year’s Academy Awards.

Spacey was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theatre between 2004 and 2015.