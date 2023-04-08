7 Kids (And Their Parents) Who Are Having A Totally Normal Easter

Easter with kids can seem pretty full-on, especially when you’ve spent the week ahead of it trying to keep little ones occupied – while also, you know, holding down a job.
While most of us just want to sit back, relax, eat our body weight in chocolate and possibly even binge-watch a Netflix series over the bank holiday weekend, the reality for many parents is very different.
There are Easter crafts to do! Bonnets to make! Egg hunts to orchestrate! And when kids are involved, anything – and we mean anything – can happen.
Here are a handful of children (and their parents) who are already having a totally normal Easter. And by that we mean... not normal at all.
1. This three-year-old is planning on kidnapping the Easter bunny. As you do.
2. This child’s Easter card to his parents is... Murderous?
3. The annual Easter bonnet assignment has officially broken this parent.
4. Pray for this little guy who discovered the Easter bunny has a *checks notes* human neck.
5. The thing about putting toddlers in charge of Easter egg hunts is that you really don’t have to do anything else.
6. There is so much truth in this Easter egg fortune message.
