7 Kids (And Their Parents) Who Are Having A Totally Normal Easter

Jena Ardell via Getty Images

Easter with kids can seem pretty full-on, especially when you’ve spent the week ahead of it trying to keep little ones occupied – while also, you know, holding down a job.

While most of us just want to sit back, relax, eat our body weight in chocolate and possibly even binge-watch a Netflix series over the bank holiday weekend, the reality for many parents is very different.

Advertisement

There are Easter crafts to do! Bonnets to make! Egg hunts to orchestrate! And when kids are involved, anything – and we mean anything – can happen.

Here are a handful of children (and their parents) who are already having a totally normal Easter. And by that we mean... not normal at all.

1. This three-year-old is planning on kidnapping the Easter bunny. As you do.

My 3y/o daughter is building traps for the Easter Bunny.

When asked why......

"He's got all the chocolate, I'm having him. Help or get out the way!"

🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Stephen Brown (@sbrown5858) April 2, 2023

2. This child’s Easter card to his parents is... Murderous?

Aw, my son made me a lovely Easter card today! Let's just open it up and AGH WHAT THE HECK IS THAT?!?? 😆 pic.twitter.com/mM312sIlbI — Andy Fanton Commissions OPEN (@YourPalFanton) March 31, 2023

Advertisement

3. The annual Easter bonnet assignment has officially broken this parent.

I am 100% convinced that only a childless teacher could come up with a task as sadistic as the annual Easter bonnet 🤦🏻♂️



‘Run a business do you? Pregnant yeah? Dealing with a toddler? Your husband’s an overgrown toddler? Who cares, here’s your fucking homework!’



Cute though 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DmlKPg0uRP — Lord Flashheart (@Lordflashh3art) April 4, 2023

4. Pray for this little guy who discovered the Easter bunny has a *checks notes* human neck.

My son just informed me that the Easter Bunny at school today had a human neck. — Lee Brace (@bracealmighty) March 31, 2023

5. The thing about putting toddlers in charge of Easter egg hunts is that you really don’t have to do anything else.

Step one: toddler hides Easter eggs.

Step two: toddler walks around house saying, “hmm where are my eggs?”

Step three: toddler exclaims, “I found one!” every time she happens on an egg.



Rinse and repeat. — Emily Letterman (@EmilyLetterman) March 26, 2023

6. There is so much truth in this Easter egg fortune message.

My daughter hid a bunch of Easter eggs with fortunes inside. Not sure why there is a frowny face for getting drunk. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ti2BwYXVuV — ctStar (@CoolPresDad) April 3, 2023

Advertisement

7. ‘Fly as wind, fluffy-skinned’? This child’s Easter poem has all the makings of a hip-hop classic.