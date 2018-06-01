Donald Trump has announced the historic summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un is back on for June 12 in Singapore.

“We’re going to deal,” the President told reporters moments after the meeting ended.

He also said it was likely that more than one meeting would be necessary.

Trump concluded: “I think you’re going to have a very positive result in the end. We will see what we will see.”

He also told reporters he had not read the letter yet, and added with a smile: “I may be in for a big surprise, folks.”

The announcement came shortly after the President received a letter from Kim Jong-un delivered to the White House by a senior North Korean official.

Kim Yong Chol, a close aide to the North Korean leader, is the highest level figure from the secretive state to hold talks at the White House since a senior envoy visited former President Bill Clinton in 2000.

The envoy walked into the Oval Office to meet Trump, reports Reuters.

The United States previously blacklisted Kim Yong Chol, who once served as a bodyguard to the current leader’s father Kim Jong Il, from coming to the United States because of his role in North Korea’s military establishment.

After exchanging threats and insults since Trump became president last year, the United States and North Korea have been trying to set up a summit, originally planned for Singapore on June 12, between their leaders at which Trump wants to pressure Pyongyang into giving up its nuclear weapons.

In comments to Reuters on Thursday, Trump played down the chances of a quick breakthrough in the nuclear diplomacy. He said he was hopeful an unprecedented meeting with leader Kim would take place as scheduled but left open the possibility talks would fall through.

Kim’s letter is seen as a sign that the summit might be back on after Trump canceled it late last month because of North Korea’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.”