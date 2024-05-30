New Knives Out Sequel Adds Biggest Name Yet To Its Star-Studded Cast

The cast of the first Knives Out film pictured on its poster Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

Two more big-name actors have now been added to the ever-expanding A-list ast of the new Knives Out film.

Rian Johnson’s hit mystery movies have been renowned for their star-studded ensembles, with the cast of the upcoming third instalment in the series currently being unveiled.

Following this, Glenn Close and Kerry Washington have also been announced in undisclosed roles.

Glenn Close Marleen Moise via Getty Images

Eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn (who still holds the record as the living actor who has the most Academy Award nominations without a win) is known for her roles in films like Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, 101 Dalmatians and Hamlet.

Meanwhile, Kerry is perhaps most famous for her award-winning leading performance in the political thriller Scandal.

Kerry Washington Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

Following the success of the first Knives Out film, Netflix signed a deal to produce two sequels, the first of which, Glass Onion, was released in 2022 and later secured an Oscar nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Wake Up Dead Man is due to begin filming later this year, and is expected to begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.