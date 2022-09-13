Kym Marsh BBC/Guy Levy

Kym Marsh has hit back at claims her pop past will put her at an advantage on the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

While nowadays she’s best known for acting in Coronation Street and hosting the BBC’s Morning Live, the TV personality rose to fame in the early 2000s on the reality show Popstars, which centred around the formation of the band Hear’Say.

Kym was a member of Hear’Say for around a year, during which time they topped the charts with Pure And Simple and The Way To Your Love, before she announced her departure in 2002.

However, in an interview with New magazine, she played down the idea that she had an upper-hand on her competitors going into the new series of Strictly.

Kym pictured with her Hear'Say bandmates in 2001 Tim Roney via Getty Images

When it was suggested she was already an experienced dancer, Kym insisted: “Well, not really. We’re talking 20 years ago, faffing about on stage in Hear’Say.

“It’s a whole different thing, and even if that did count as experience in dance, this is ballroom. I’ve got all the posture and grace of a Quaver.”

After leaving Hear’Say, Kym embarked on a short-lived solo career, releasing the top 10 singles Cry and Come On Over, before she turned to acting.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the BBC had made the decision to postpone this year’s Strictly launch – which had been due to air this weekend – by almost a week, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.