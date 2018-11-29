Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle Reveals He Is HIV Positive

Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle has revealed that he is HIV positive in the House of Commons.

The Brighton Kemptown MP revealed his medical status on Thursday in a bid to break the stigma surrounding HIV and Aids.

Russell-Moyle also called on the government to do more to ensure the HIV-prevention drug PrEP is available on the NHS.

Jeremy Corbyn has praised the “enormous courage” shown by the 32-year-old.

“The disease is still deeply misunderstood,” said Russell-Moyle, leading a debate ahead of World Aids Day on Saturday.

“Etched into much of the public’s memory as a death sentence, HIV conjures images of gravestones and a life marked by tragedy.

“The reality is that today, the prognosis is wildly different to what it was when it was bought to the public’s attention. If treated, someone who is HIV positive, like myself, can expect to live a long and full life with little to no side-effects from the drugs regime.”

The MP, who was previously vice president of the European Youth Forum, added: “Those who have HIV or who have recently been diagnosed should know that they are free to pursue every aspect of public life without hindrance.”

Russell-Moyle said he was diagnosed ten years ago, when he was just 22.