Labour Poll Lead Soars To 27 Points As Tory Voters Turn Their Backs On Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak speaks with a cafe worker as he picks up breakfast for the media at a cafe in Cornwall this morning. Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

Labour’s lead over the Tories has soared to 27 points since Rishi Sunak announced the general election, a new poll has revealed.

The YouGov survey for Sky News also showed that just 36% of people who voted Conservative in 2019 plan to do so again on July 4.

Advertisement

The findings echo a mega poll of 12,000 people published last night which also showed Labour’s lead over the Conservatives is growing after one week of the election campaign.

According to the new YouGov poll, which was carried out on Monday and Tuesday, support for Labour has increased by three points to 47%, while backing for the Tories is down two points to just 20%.

Reform UK are on 12%, with the Lib Dems on 9% and the Greens on 7%

The findings are another major blow for the prime minister as he seeks to turn around his party’s fortunes between now and polling day.

Another poll published yesterday by Survation also showed Labour extending its lead. It put the party on 47%, with the Tories down three points on 24%.

Advertisement

Tory bosses are currently trying to stabilise the party’s election campaign following a disastrous start marked by internal rows and embarrassing gaffes.

Sunak was left soaked after he announced the election date outside 10 Downing Street in the pouring rain, with the New Labour anthem ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ being played by a protester.

The Tories also suffered a miserable Bank Holiday Monday, with Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker breaking ranks to criticise Sunak’s flagship plan to make all 18-year-olds carry out national service.

Baker then left the campaign train to fly off to Greece for a pre-arranged holiday with his wife.