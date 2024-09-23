Lady Gaga at the premiere of Joker: Folie À Deux in Venice last month via Associated Press

As excited as we are to finally see the Joker sequel next month, we know our cinema trip is going to pale in comparison to a screening of the film Los Angeles last week (even if we do intend on treating ourselves to a mixed-flavour Tango Ice Blast to mark the occasion).

That’s because those in attendance at the screening were not only treated to an in-person appearance from the film’s star, Lady Gaga, she was also seen handing out packets of popcorn before the movie.

Footage from the event that’s already been viewed almost three million times on X shows the Oscar winner going through the audience and handing out packets of popcorn in an oh-so-Gaga elaborate outfit and massive blonde hair.

She then starts simply chucking them to various audience members, before declaring: “Enjoy the fucking show!”

Lady Gaga handing out popcorn at a screening of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ in LA:



“Enjoy the f**king show!” pic.twitter.com/04I31g8pcL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2024

Folie À Deux marks Gaga’s third major movie appearance after A Star Is Born (for which she was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Song) and House Of Gucci.

In the film, she puts her own unique spin on the classic Batman villain Harley Quinn, while Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck, better known as Joker.

Unlike the first film, the follow-up features a series of elaborate musical numbers (although everyone involved seems reluctant to go as far as calling the movie a musical, for some reason).

So far, reviews have been a little all over the place – although we’re going to be honest, that’s only made us want to check it out for ourselves even more.