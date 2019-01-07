A man accused of murdering a father while he was travelling on a train to London with his teenage son has appeared in court.

Darren Shane Pencille, 35, stood before magistrates on Monday charged with the murder of Lee Pomeroy, who had been heading out for a day-trip with his 14-year-old son a day before his 52nd birthday.

Officers said Pencille was further charged with possessing an offensive weapon, while 27-year-old Chelsea Mitchell was also charged on Sunday with assisting an offender.