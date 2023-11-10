A Daily Star front page that savaged home secretary Suella Braverman has been given a comedic flourish thanks to an unlikely cameo.
Rishi Sunak has faced calls to sack the Tory minister after she accused the police of “playing favourites” and being biased towards left-wing protesters – days after calling pro-Palestine demos “hate marches” and saying that rough sleeping is a “lifestyle choice”.
The Daily Star marked the latest outburst with a front page inspired by the TV favourite, Family Fortunes, featuring a mock-up of long-time former host Les Dennis with his arm around around Braverman.
It read: “We asked 100 people who was the most batsh@t crazy, Home Secretary we’ve ever seen. Our survey said…”
The splash was shared widely on social media.
With the headline getting traction, Dennis himself popped up on X, formerly known as Twitter, to join in the fun.
“Didn’t see that coming!!,” he said, and then followed up with a riff on his famous catchphrase: “If she’s still there I’ll give her the money myself.”
It’s unclear whether Braverman will survive, though she seems poised to remain in post at least for the weekend.
On Friday, Downing Street said Rishi Sunak still has “full confidence” in Braverman despite her incendiary remarks.