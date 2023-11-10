Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives for a cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) via Associated Press

A Daily Star front page that savaged home secretary Suella Braverman has been given a comedic flourish thanks to an unlikely cameo.

Rishi Sunak has faced calls to sack the Tory minister after she accused the police of “playing favourites” and being biased towards left-wing protesters – days after calling pro-Palestine demos “hate marches” and saying that rough sleeping is a “lifestyle choice”.

The Daily Star marked the latest outburst with a front page inspired by the TV favourite, Family Fortunes, featuring a mock-up of long-time former host Les Dennis with his arm around around Braverman.

It read: “We asked 100 people who was the most batsh@t crazy, Home Secretary we’ve ever seen. Our survey said…”

Friday's front page. Daily Star

The splash was shared widely on social media.

The Daily Star is a bit underrated in its political influence. Yes, it’s mostly dogs who call time travel or aliens. But this is the paper of the lettuce. When they decide to get involved it’s worth paying attention. https://t.co/ZeA3gAho6Z — Emma Burnell (@EmmaBurnell_) November 9, 2023

Among the rubble of what used to be half reasonable country - how have we got to the point where the Daily Star has by far the best take on current political events pic.twitter.com/0oRG1kgBlF — Dave Bradshaw 🇺🇦 (@djbradshaw64) November 9, 2023

With the headline getting traction, Dennis himself popped up on X, formerly known as Twitter, to join in the fun.

“Didn’t see that coming!!,” he said, and then followed up with a riff on his famous catchphrase: “If she’s still there I’ll give her the money myself.”

If she’s still there I’ll give her the money myself — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) November 10, 2023

It’s unclear whether Braverman will survive, though she seems poised to remain in post at least for the weekend.