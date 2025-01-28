I'm A Cardiologist, These 6 Easily Overlooked Symptoms Could Signal Heart Disease

Around 7.6 million people in the UK live with heart disease or a circulatory condition, according to leading heart health charity The British Heart Foundation.

It’s thought heart and circulatory diseases cause a quarter of all deaths in the UK – that’s more than 170,000 deaths each year, an average of 480 deaths each day or one every three minutes.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to HuffPost UK, Dr Christopher Broyd, consultant cardiologist at Nuffield Health Brighton Hospital, warns that while chest pain or discomfort is “often the most recognised symptom of heart disease”, it’s important to understand that the condition can manifest in less obvious ways.

“Uncommon signs of heart disease can sometimes be easily overlooked or attributed to other conditions, making it crucial to be aware of a wide range of symptoms,” he said.

“Identifying these less typical signs early can help in seeking timely medical attention.”

Here are the uncommon symptoms we should be aware of.

Advertisement

The lesser-known signs associated with heart disease

Shortness of breath with little or no activity

Dr Broyd says: “While shortness of breath can occur after physical exertion, experiencing it with minimal or no exertion at all can be a red flag.

Advertisement

“This may be due to the heart’s reduced ability to pump blood effectively, which can cause fluid buildup in the lungs (a condition known as pulmonary edema). Difficulty breathing, especially when lying flat or at night, may signal heart failure or other cardiovascular issues.”

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting

While these can be attributed to many conditions, Dr Broyd urges that they could also be a hidden sign of heart disease, saying: “Dizziness, feeling lightheaded, or fainting can be signs of a heart problem, particularly if they occur suddenly or without a clear cause.

“These symptoms can result from arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats), a drop in blood pressure, or insufficient blood flow to the brain.”

Advertisement

Pain in the upper back, neck, or jaw

As we age, it’s easy to write off ‘random’ aches and pains as just normal signs of ageing but according to Dr Broyd, heart disease causes pain in areas other than just the chest.

He says: “While chest pain is commonly associated with heart disease, some people may experience pain in other areas of the body, especially in women.”

He went on to explain that pain or discomfort in the upper back, neck, jaw, or shoulders can be a sign of a heart attack or angina, adding: “This kind of pain may be mistaken for muscle strain or dental issues, but it could be related to the heart.”

Advertisement

Swelling in the legs, ankles or feet

If you’re experiencing swelling in the lower extremities, Dr Broyd urges that this could be a sign of heart failure: “When the heart is not pumping blood effectively, fluid can accumulate in the body, leading to swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet.

“This condition, known as oedema, can worsen over time and is often accompanied by weight gain and a feeling of heaviness in the affected limbs.”

Palpitations or rapid heartbeats

While it usually is not concerning to occasionally experience an irregular heartbeat, frequent palpitations or a racing heart can be a sign of heart disease.

Advertisement

Dr Broyd warns: “These can occur even when you’re resting and may be accompanied by dizziness, chest pain, or shortness of breath.”

Unexplained anxiety or panic attacks

This may come as a surprise but sometimes, the heightened feelings of anxiety or panic that usually come with anxiety disorders can actually be an indicator of heart disease.

According to Dr Broyd: “This may occur due to reduced blood flow or the body’s stress response during a cardiac event. Whilst anxiety or panic attacks are frequently psychological it could be a physical manifestation of a heart problem and can be worth considering.”