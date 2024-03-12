Lily Allen Says Her Children 'Complete Me' But 'Ruined' Her Pop Career

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Lily Allen has admitted that having children “totally ruined” her career as a pop star.

The British singer – known for hits like Smile, Not Fair and The Fear – said that while her children “complete me”, she wasn’t able to “have it all” like many claim is possible.

When asked if she had to approach her career differently after having her children on the Radio Times podcast, Lily jokingly replied: “Yes, my children ruined my career.”

“I love them and they complete me, but in terms of popstardom, they totally ruined it,” she said.

She added that being a mum and a pop star “does not mix”.

“It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t,” she continued.

The singer, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, added that she wanted to ensure she was present for her daughters’ childhoods.

“Some people choose their career over their children and that’s their prerogative, but my parents were quite absent when I was a kid. I feel like it left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine,” she said.

“I chose to step back and concentrate on them. I’m glad that I’ve done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded.”

Lily’s last album No Shame came out in 2018, and she’s since turned her attention to acting, including making her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, performing in Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning play The Pillowman and starring in the 2023 TV series Dreamland.

Lily also joined gen-Z pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo on stage at Glastonbury in 2022 where the pair performed Lily’s 2008 song Fuck You.