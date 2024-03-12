Line Of Duty Fans Are Going To Love Martin Compston's New Thriller Series

Martin Compston stars in new Prime Series Fear – which is guaranteed to be a hit with Line of Duty fans. BBC

If you’re still looking for something to fill the Line Of Duty sized hole in your life, a new psychological thriller starring Martin Compston has just been announced that sounds like it could be a perfect fit.

In the meantime, though, Prime Video has announced that Martin will be starring in a new three-part psychological thriller series called Fear.

Also leading the cast is Vigil’s Anjli Mohindra, alongside a supporting ensemble that includes Solly McLeod (Tom Jones, Jericho Ridge), Anneika Rose (Shetland, Line of Duty), James Cosmo (Braveheart, Game of Thrones), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell, Our House), Daniel Portman (Black Mirror, Game of Thrones) and Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season, Vigil).

The series follows Martyn and Rebecca who are excited to make a fresh start away from London and move into a beautiful new home in Glasgow with their two young children.

While things seem idyllic at first, when neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments to Rebecca, it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating, according to Deadline.

The series is written by Mick Ford, who wrote Single Father and After the Flood, and it’s based on the book by Dirk Kurbjuweit. It’s directed by Justin Chadwick, who’s known for films like Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom and The Other Boleyn Girl.

While we don’t know much else about the series just yet, Fear looks set to be available to watch on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland in 2025.

Is Call Of Duty Coming Back?

“Look, nothing’s changed,” he insisted on Good Morning Britain last year. “We’re really delighted people still want us back. We had a really honest [conversation] about whether we were all up for doing it again, and I believe we all are.

“But unfortunately, at this point in time, there’s nothing immediate, there’s nothing coming very soon.”

He added: “I think we’d all like to at some point, it’s just all getting us together.”