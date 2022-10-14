Cabinet Ministers Dutifully Declare 'Support' For Liz Truss By Posting An Infographic

Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London. Picture date: Friday October 14, 2022. Daniel Leal via PA Wire/PA Images

Members of the Liz Truss cabinet have rallied round the beleaguered prime minister – but their efforts failed to convince.

On Friday, the plagued mini-budget struck again as the PM sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as she abandoned plans to freeze corporation tax.

A desperate attempt to reset her premiership saw Truss appoint Jeremy Hunt as Kwarteng’s replacement in the Treasury, which was followed by a press conference that was as short as it was unapologetic.

But some in her top team offered support, taking to Twitter to post an infographic with a quotation from the media briefing, where she said: “We will deliver the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.”

Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, raised eyebrows when he simply tweeted: “The prime minister has my support.”

It also brought to mind footballer Victor Anichebe’s “tweet something like” classic.

Not actually that reassuring when cabinet ministers have to start doing the obligatory tweets… https://t.co/9IdyR8fvHV — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 14, 2022

Slightly odd that a member of the cabinet would feel the need to say this https://t.co/ZZRVdIiPLT — Robert Peston (@Peston) October 14, 2022

can you tweet something like tough game and result is tough to take but we stick together and go again thanks https://t.co/rSQAxN5ZnK — Ed Morrish (@edmorrish) October 14, 2022

If you have to resort to begging your cabinet to tweet this stuff out, so soon after taking office, you're toast. https://t.co/ktmhAl8Emy — Naomi Smith (@pimlicat) October 14, 2022

Therese Coffey, Ranil Jayawardena and Jake Berry followed.

The PM is right to act now to ensure our country's economic stability - key for families and businesses - and reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline, especially in light of the worsening global economic conditions with Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/LChPGrnhOR — Thérèse Coffey (@theresecoffey) October 14, 2022

The Prime Minister has acted in the national interest to reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline and provide economic stability. pic.twitter.com/Mf8PgDniX0 — Ranil Jayawardena MP (@ranil) October 14, 2022

Prime Minister @TrussLiz is right. Our @Conservatives mission continues to be to grow our economy to ensure a more prosperous future for the United Kingdom pic.twitter.com/P2vfHsbQei — Jake Berry MP (@JakeBerry) October 14, 2022

But Tom Tugendhat, minister of state for security who attends cabinet, resisted adding a message of support to the graphic – while Kemi Bandenoch resisted adding the graphic to her message of support.

Curious that members of the Cabinet feel they have to publicly declare their support for the PM https://t.co/6Qx47frmD8 — Rachel Wearmouth (@REWearmouth) October 14, 2022

The international trade secretary, who came fourth in the Conservative party leadership contest earlier this year, wrote: “To say it’s been a difficult day would be an understatement. We knew the scale of the challenge this autumn given multiple global headwinds would be unprecedented. Our Prime Minister is working flat out to get the country through these turbulent times. She has my full support.”