'Behave Responsibly' Urges Boris Johnson As Lockdown Restrictions Ease

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images A woman wears a face mask while in the queue for Primark as non-essential retail reopens in Cardiff.

People should “behave responsibly” as pub gardens, restaurants with outdoor dining and shops reopen in England, Boris Johnson has urged. The latest easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions on Monday permits non-essential shops to reopen as well as salons, gyms, swimming pools and zoos, although social mixing indoors remains heavily restricted. Queues were seen outside pubs as they opened their doors to eager drinkers at the stroke of midnight, despite freezing temperatures sweeping the country. Crowds of shoppers were also seen queuing on Monday morning.

When you’re desperate for a drink in a pub garden that you queue up to get in at just after midnight! 🍺



This was The Oak Inn earlier this morning 😳 pic.twitter.com/3OJBAVJ2Rl — Hits at Breakfast with JD & Roisin (@jdfreeradio) April 12, 2021

The prime minister said the latest move was a “major step forward” but that the public must remember to take social distancing measures seriously in order to prevent a rise in cases. “I’m sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed,” he said. “I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme.” The British Beer and Pub Association has estimated just 40% of licensed premises have the space to reopen for outdoor service.

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images Shoppers queue outside Primark from 7am as non-essential retail reopens on April 12, 2021 in Cardiff.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images People queue outside a JD Sports shop on Oxford Street as retail reopens after coronavirus restrictions ease in London.