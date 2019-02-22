London Council Uses Bin Lorries To Tell EU Residents 'This Is Your Home'

A London council has defended putting adverts on bin lorries telling EU residents “this is your home” after Twitter users suggested the message could be misconstrued.

Labour-led Tower Hamlets Council has been placing adverts around the east London borough encouraging its 41,000 residents from the European Union to secure their right to stay in the UK after Brexit.

However, when comedian Milo Edwards spotted one of the posters on the side of a bin lorry he tweeted: “Now, call me crazy, but maybe the garbage trucks weren’t the best place for the ‘eu citizens, this is your home!’ ads.”