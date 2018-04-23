All Sections
    • 23/04/2018 10:03 BST | Updated 12 minutes ago

    London Marathon 2018: 8 Heartwarming, Funny And Unforgettable Moments

    Congrats to everyone who took part 👏

    Sunday’s London Marathon was the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching a whopping 23.2 degrees - but that’s not the only thing that made this year’s race memorable.

    From the firefighters who ran the 26.2 miles in full gear to raise money for communities affected by the Grenfell disaster, to the man who proposed to his girlfriend dressed as a dinosaur, here are eight of the moments that made us laugh, cry and applaud.  

    1. The firefighters who ran for survivors of Grenfell. 

     

    2. This man who proposed dressed as a dinosaur. 


    3. The man who broke a world record dressed as Forest Gump. 

     

    4. The police officer who ensured Katie Price’s costume crossed the finishing line.


    5. The runner who completed the marathon on dialysis.

     

    6. This legendary pose from the oldest marathon runner.


    7. The moment Mo Farah smashed a British record. 


    8. The runner who refused to let a cardiac arrest stop him.

