Sunday’s London Marathon was the hottest on record, with temperatures reaching a whopping 23.2 degrees - but that’s not the only thing that made this year’s race memorable.

From the firefighters who ran the 26.2 miles in full gear to raise money for communities affected by the Grenfell disaster, to the man who proposed to his girlfriend dressed as a dinosaur, here are eight of the moments that made us laugh, cry and applaud.

1. The firefighters who ran for survivors of Grenfell.