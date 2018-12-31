London's New Year Fireworks To Celebrate 'Outward Looking' Capital Post-Brexit

London’s sold-out New Year’s Eve fireworks show will show Europe that the capital will remain “open-minded” and “outward looking” post-Brexit, Sadiq Khan said.

The London Mayor said Westminster politicians had given the world the impression that Britain is “insular, inward looking”, and emphasised the theme of the night’s programme that “London is open”.

He said he hoped this year’s event would “send a message of support” to the more than one million European citizens who call London their home.

Khan has previously expressed his backing for a People’s Vote and has voiced his concerns over the effects of a no-deal Brexit on the capital.

Speaking to the Press Association on New Year’s Eve, he said: “Well one of the things which upset many, many Londoners and many people across our country and in Europe is the tone and language used by politicians in Westminster, giving the impression we’re insular, inward looking, not welcoming to Europeans.”

“I think the Government’s made a mess of negotiations with the European Union,” Khan continued.

“Bearing in mind Parliament can’t resolve the issue of how we will leave the European Union, we should allow the public to take back control with the option of staying in European Union, or accepting the deal made by the government,” he said.