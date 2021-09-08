Love Island finalist Faye Winter has spoken about her reaction to finding out she’d sparked more Ofcom complaints than any incident in the show’s history with her on-screen outburst towards Teddy Soares. Last month, Faye came under fire from viewers when she was seen yelling and swearing at Teddy, after watching footage of him telling a fellow Islander he found her attractive. It was later revealed this scene led around 25,000 viewers to complain to Ofcom, more than any other on-air incident in all seven seasons of Love Island﻿. Having now left the villa, Faye reflected on the incident during a new interview with Grazia, admitting she felt embarrassed about how things played out.

ITV/Shutterstock Faye in the Love Island villa last month

“There were times I dealt with [things] completely wrongly, and everyone unfortunately got to see that,” she told the magazine. “I’d be lying if I said that when I saw 25,000 complaints, I wasn’t upset – I was already embarrassed about the situation.” Faye previously said of her outburst: “Obviously, it’s not nice, it’s not nice for anyone to see. “I’m embarrassed, I’ve apologised, on more than one occasion, but you know, we’re over it now as a couple, so it’s made us stronger, and we’re just looking forward to the future. “But it’s such a shame that it’s been such a big part of the show.”