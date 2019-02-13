PA Wire/PA Images Carl Thorpe, 46, died following the blaze at the facility in Highgate on Sunday

A man who died in a fire at a mental health centre has been named by police.

Carl Thorpe, 46, died following a blaze at the facility on Dartmouth Park Hill in Highgate, north London, on Sunday 3 February, the Metropolitan Police said.

The fire broke out at Highgate Mental Health Centre, which has a number of wards for acute inpatients, at about 6.30am and the victim was pronounced dead just after 7am.

A spokeswoman for London Fire Brigade said part of a room on the ground floor had been destroyed by fire and 100 people had to be evacuated from the building.

A post-mortem examination was held on Tuesday last week but the cause of death is still to be confirmed.

Jordan Bramble, 21, has been charged with murder and he appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court last week. He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 April.

A 30-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.