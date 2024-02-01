Margot Robbie Had The Classiest Reaction To That Oscars 'Snub' Debate

Margot Robbie has finally spoken out about this year’s Oscar nominations, after many fans suggested she’d been “snubbed” in the Best Actress category.
Last week, it was revealed that Margot’s latest project Barbie had secured eight nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards, although many were upset that the Australian star was not recognised for her leading performance.
Similarly, many felt that filmmaker Greta Gerwig should have been recognised in the Best Director category, with cast members America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu all speaking out in support (as did former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for some reason).
However, Margot has insisted that missing out on a Best Actress nomination isn’t exactly getting her down.
“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Variety quoted the I, Tonya star as saying about the Oscars debacle during a recent SAG-AFTRA conversation.
She did say that Greta should “obviously” have received a Best Director spot, though, noting: “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”
It’s worth pointing out that Margot and Greta have both received Oscar nominations 2024, albeit as a producer and screenwriter, rather than actor and director.
Margot enthused: “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.”
She added: “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.
“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience.”
While Barbie is up for eight awards at this year’s Oscars, its one-time box office “rival” Oppenheimer is leading the way with 13, ahead of Poor Things’ 11 and Killers Of The Flower Moon’s 10.
The 2024 Oscars are due to take place on Sunday 10 March.