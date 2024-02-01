Margot Robbie Had The Classiest Reaction To That Oscars 'Snub' Debate

Margot Robbie at the Critics' Choice Awards last month Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Last week, it was revealed that Margot’s latest project Barbie had secured eight nominations at the upcoming Academy Awards, although many were upset that the Australian star was not recognised for her leading performance.

However, Margot has insisted that missing out on a Best Actress nomination isn’t exactly getting her down.

“There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed,” Variety quoted the I, Tonya star as saying about the Oscars debacle during a recent SAG-AFTRA conversation.

She did say that Greta should “obviously” have received a Best Director spot, though, noting: “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie at a Barbie event in Australia Hanna Lassen via Getty Images

It’s worth pointing out that Margot and Greta have both received Oscar nominations 2024, albeit as a producer and screenwriter, rather than actor and director.

Margot enthused: “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod.”

She added: “We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact. And it’s already done that and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this.

“People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience.”

Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie Warner Bros

