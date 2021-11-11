McDonald's Tweet Announcing Mariah Carey Partnership Has Twitter Users Confused

McDonald’s and Mariah Carey teamed up on Wednesday to announce a new partnership, and confused a lot of Twitter users in the process.
The fast food giant is partnering up with the diva on a new Mariah Menu in the US, which will allow folks using the company’s mobile app to get a select free item each day through Christmas Eve with a $1 minimum purchase, according to USA Today.
Although that is clearly explained in a YouTube video featuring Mariah, a bizarre Twitter image posted by McDonald’s left many people flummoxed, as it showed a McDonald’s sign sticking out of the ocean behind Mariah, who stands in the foreground in a red dress ― but nothing that suggested Christmas.
That is, unless you think of Carey as the living embodiment of the holiday thanks to her ubiquitous seasonal standard, All I Want for Christmas Is You.
As a result, many people had questions, including Yahoo! writer Dave Holmes, who had at least 26 including:
-
Why is Mariah Carey emerging from the ocean?
-
Is Mariah Carey about to be eaten by a rogue McDonald’s?
-
Is there a scenario in which Mariah Carey pounds her fist onto a conference room table at McDonald’s Corporate and says “No Santa, no elves, no trees. Christmas is ocean,” and if so, did she then put a finger on her ear and hit a whistle tone, for emphasis?
Twitter users also had thoughts. Lots of them.