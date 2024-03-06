Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Emily Mailtis To 'F*** Off' In Uncomfortable Exchange

Emily Maitlis interviewing Marjorie Taylor Greene The News Agents

US politician Marjorie Taylor Greene suddenly told British journalist Emily Maitlis to “fuck off” in a bizarre interview over conspiracy theories in a new clip.

The far-right representative for Georgia is a prominent ally of Donald Trump – and was quickly riled up when pressed by the reporter.

Their exchange started off in a very cordial manner, with Maitlis asking Greene: “What do you think the message should be to Nikki Haley tonight?”

Maitlis, a former BBC presenter who currently works for Global’s The News Agents, was speaking to Greene after an important night in American politics – Super Tuesday, when several states hold primary election for their presidential candidates.

Haley is Trump’s only remaining opposition to Trump to be the Republican candidate.

Greene said: “It’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him.”

She added that she did not think Haley should be on Trump’s list of potential vice-presidents, but that she would personally “support President Trump in any way he’d ask me”.

Greene smiled, and Maitlis then jumped in with: “Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump support conspiracy theories, including yourself?

“He seems to attract a lot of conspiracy theorists.”

Still smiling, Greene replied: “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories.

“We like supporting our truth, our freedoms and America First.”

“What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers,” Maitlis pushed.

This is a reference to Greene’s infamous 2018 Facebook post where she suggested the Rothschilds, a Jewish banking family, were connected to that year’s wildfires in California.

She has repeatedly distanced herself from the post in the years since and denied any anti-Semitism allegations.

It was at this point that the conversation suddenly escalated, as the US politician hit back: “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space laser and really, why don’t you fuck off? How about that.”

“Thank you, thank you very much,” Maitlis replied – and calmly returned to the camera.

You can watch the full clip here:

