A former sergeant with the US Capitol Police tore into representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) for posting a new image of herself arriving at the building with a massive gun.

“Finding this outrageous and dangerous is an understatement,” wrote former US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who left the force as a result of injuries and trauma sustained during the January 6 attack.

Advertisement

He called out her “delusional obsession with political violence.”

Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California), is a conspiracy theorist who last year spoke at a white nationalist event. The new image ― a promo shot for her “MTG Battleground” podcast ― was shared by Patriot Takes, which monitors right-wing media.

“She is no longer flirting with violence,” Gonell wrote as he retweeted the image. “She is encouraging it…again.”

Finding this outrageous and dangerous is an understatement. On Jan 6 many officers nearly died, some pay the ultimate price for her delusional obsession with political violence her supporters. She is no longer flirting with violence. She is encouraging it…again. https://t.co/k67guOHgFo — Staff Sergeant Gonell, Aquilino (@SergeantAqGo) June 29, 2023

Greene has not only downplayed the violence at the Capitol on January 6, but insisted that the assault would’ve been successful if she had been in charge.

Advertisement

“I want to tell you something. If Steve Bannon and I had organised that, we would have won,” she said at a far-right event in December, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”

The new image ― showing her arriving at the Capitol armed ― was roundly condemned on Twitter:

OUTRAGEOUS: Just a few years after America suffered the worst violent domestic attack in history at our own US Capitol building, a sitting member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene, posts a picture of herself pulling up to it.



Armed with a high capacity rifle.



This disgraceful… pic.twitter.com/Fn65WfdWLu — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 29, 2023

Honestly, I view her post as a threat of violence. It’s absolutely dangerous and unacceptable — Tracy Walder (@tracy_walder) June 29, 2023

The modern day Republican Party endorses, embraces and promotes political violence. They are a danger to America. — CathyO ☮ (@cathyob1) June 29, 2023

@TheJusticeDept

As a member of Congress, how is this allowed??? MTG's picture with an assault weapon, calling it a battleground, speaking ill & spreading hate, lies & conspiracy theories of @potus, everyone in the Dem party, & the DOJ! She is an outright danger to society!!! https://t.co/mNJkwTdUS9 — LooLooLeft 🇺🇲🇺🇦🏳️🌈 (@LoriLoo768) June 30, 2023

Advertisement

I hate this podcast because it would be an perfect name for a magic the gathering YouTube show — Gruulgari enjoyer (@DAlbinorhino) June 29, 2023