A former sergeant with the US Capitol Police tore into representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican, Georgia) for posting a new image of herself arriving at the building with a massive gun.
“Finding this outrageous and dangerous is an understatement,” wrote former US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who left the force as a result of injuries and trauma sustained during the January 6 attack.
He called out her “delusional obsession with political violence.”
Greene, a close ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Republican, California), is a conspiracy theorist who last year spoke at a white nationalist event. The new image ― a promo shot for her “MTG Battleground” podcast ― was shared by Patriot Takes, which monitors right-wing media.
“She is no longer flirting with violence,” Gonell wrote as he retweeted the image. “She is encouraging it…again.”
Greene has not only downplayed the violence at the Capitol on January 6, but insisted that the assault would’ve been successful if she had been in charge.
“I want to tell you something. If Steve Bannon and I had organised that, we would have won,” she said at a far-right event in December, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. “Not to mention, we would’ve been armed.”
The new image ― showing her arriving at the Capitol armed ― was roundly condemned on Twitter: