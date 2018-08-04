Mark Carney’s warning that a no deal Brexit is “highly undesirable” has sparked fury among Brexiteers who accuse the Bank of England boss of being the “high priest of Project Fear”.

Carney said on Friday that the chances of a no deal Brexit are “uncomfortably high” and said that politicians must “do all things to avoid it”.

But his Conservative critics have hit out at Carney’s comments.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads the Conservative pro-Brexit European Research Group, said: “Mark Carney has long been the high priest of Project Fear, whose reputation for inaccurate and politically motivated forecasting has damaged the reputation of the Bank of England.”

Iain Duncan Smith echoed Rees-Mogg’s comments, telling the The World At One on Radio 4 that a no deal “doesn’t exist”.

The former work and pensions secretary said: “No deal is being bandied around as though there is some outer darkness that the UK would go to that nobody else exists in.

“The reality of no deal is no special trade deal with the EU, but a no deal doesn’t exist, because it would be a deal under the [World Trade Organisation]. We already operate under the WTO, as does the EU.”