Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of Star Wars Fans

For many celebrities, this year’s Golden Globes ceremony was a chance to party with old friends.
For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time family reunion.
Although Mark played Luke Skywalker in six Star Wars films, none of them included Natalie Portman, who played his character’s mum, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith.
As a result, Mark and Natalie had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.
Advertisement
Naturally, a photo was taken, and Mark gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.
The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.
And, yes, people were amused.
Advertisement
Advertisement