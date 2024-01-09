EntertainmentukfilmStar WarsGolden Globes

Mark Hamill's Golden Globes Tweet Will Warm The Hearts Of Star Wars Fans

The man who played Luke Skywalker finally got to meet his "mother".
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost

For many celebrities, this year’s Golden Globes ceremony was a chance to party with old friends.

For Mark Hamill, it was a chance to have a first-time family reunion.

Although Mark played Luke Skywalker in six Star Wars films, none of them included Natalie Portman, who played his character’s mum, Padme Amilada, in the prequel trilogy: The Phantom Menace, Attack Of The Clones and Revenge Of The Sith.

As a result, Mark and Natalie had never officially met in any capacity — until last night’s awards show.

Naturally, a photo was taken, and Mark gleefully posted it on X, formerly Twitter, with a fitting caption.

The photo took the internet — pardon the pun — by force.

And, yes, people were amused.

