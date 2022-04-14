Mark Wahlberg Reveals The Fate Of His Fake Penis Worn In Boogie Nights

Mark Wahlberg Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg has revealed he is still in possession of the fake penis he wore in the film Boogie Nights.

The actor opted to use a prosthetic to play adult film star Dirk Diggler in the 1997 movie, which follows the character’s journey from a nightclub dishwasher to porn star in the 1970s.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Mark was asked if he still had the penis, to which he told Ellen: “Yes, yes. It’s in a safe locked away.

“It’s not something I can leave out, like if my kids were looking for the spare phone charger and pulled that thing out – it would not be a good look!”

Mark – who is dad to four teenage and pre-teen children – also said he thinks his eldest has watched the film.

He said of the 18-year-old: “I think Ella has seen it. But she has not had the conversation with me, thank God! She’s sparing me!”

Of course Mark’s prosthetic penis is not the only one making headlines of late.

Viewers of Pam & Tommy were left stunned when it featured a scene where Tommy Lee – played by Sebastian Stan – has a prolonged conversation with his penis.

The series follows Pamela Anderson’s tumultuous relationship with the Mötley Crüe drummer, and the highly publicised leak of their private sex tape.

The chatty appendage was voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, is heavily inspired by a passage in Tommy Lee’s autobiography Tommyland, in which the rocker and his genitalia have something of a “heart-to-heart” whilst he’s high on ecstasy.

The memorable scene was filmed using a puppet-like animatronic penis that was made from an actual cast of Sebastian’s penis.

“It was made from silicone and involved lifecasting Sebastian so that we could then sculpt the appropriate size and blend points,” special effects makeup artist Jason Collins told GQ UK.