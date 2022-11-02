DBenitostock via Getty Images The deal is on offer until stock runs out

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has shared how shoppers can get their hands on a completely free four pack of beer on their next supermarket visit – but you’ll need to be quick in order to take advantage of the deal.

Those with a voucher can bag a pack of Heineken Silver for free at Tesco, Martin shared on his Money Saving Show Live last night.

Martin delivered his latest advice on savings and finances amid the cost of living crisis but in his five quick tips segment at the end of the show, the money pro advised that there are 11,000 free beer vouchers doing the rounds.

He said: “To finish the show, free beer. There is a voucher available at freepack.heineken.com, there are 11,000 of them available, or until they go - and they will probably go quite quickly now.

Unfortunately for drinkers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the deal is only valid in England.

“You can redeem in Tesco stores in England until Sunday - or until they are out of stock” Martin added.

