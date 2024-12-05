Mary Berry’s 1 Simple Trick To Improving Toad In The Hole Will Make Yours Even Tastier

Image Professionals GmbH via Getty Images/Foodcollection Toad in the hole (sausages baked in batter, England)

Despite the uh, dubious name, toad in the hole is a British classic. Basically, a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with sausages? Heaven. That’s one of our best beige delights right there.

Especially now as the weather cools, tucking into a dinner of toad in the hole with a generous side of mash, veg and some thick gravy? Almost makes the chilly nights worth it.

That being said, it isn’t perfect. There’s one thing missing and of course, the answer comes from the culinary queen herself, Mary Berry.

Why IS it called toad in the hole?

It’s not exactly an appetising name, is it?

According to the English Breakfast Society, the meaning behind the name is pretty simple: “The most commonly accepted explanation for its name is that the sausages resemble toads peeking from a crevice made of crisp batter.”

However, there is an explanation that’s far more fun.

The society explained: “The story goes... it was invented to celebrate an infamous golf tournament. Here’s how the story goes: a toad supposedly pushed out a golf player’s ball from the 18th hole after the toad poked its head out from in it, leading to the consternation of the player and the laughter of those who saw the unfortunate incident.

“This account might make for a better story, particularly for the Northumbrians, but you might as well take it with a grain of salt, as there’s no evidence that this incident actually happened.”

I know which story I prefer.

Mery Berry’s secret to an elevated toad in the hole dish

In her toad in the hole recipe that serves 4 people, Mary Berry makes a slight amendment to her batter that keeps it comforting, keeps it delicious but adds a layer of flavour that really brings the dish to life.

For her Yorkshire pudding batter, you’ll need:

125 g (4 oz) self-raising flour

3 eggs, beaten

300 ml (½ pint) milk

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Salt and black pepper

Next, while you’re creating the Yorkshire pudding batter as you usually do, add in some chopped parsley to the mix, with a little salt and pepper and then do a little extra whisk to ensure all the ingredients are combined.

If you’re really feeling inspired to make toad in the hole, Mary Berry style, you could try her approach of having pork meatballs throughout the batter instead of sausages, too.

Yum.

This recipe is from her book Mary Berry’s Complete Cookbook.