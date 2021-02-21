Matt Hancock Refuses To Apologise For Unlawfully Failing To Publish Covid Contracts

Matt Hancock has declined to apologise after the High Court ruled the government unlawfully failed to publish details of billions of pounds’ worth of coronavirus-related contracts.

The health secretary has faced calls for greater accountability after a judge said he did not publish redacted contracts in accordance with the transparency policy.

Hancock insisted legal cases about transparency returns were “second order” to saving lives and said his officials had been working long hours to procure PPE instead.

He told BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show: “People can make up their own view about whether I should have told my team to stop buying PPE and spend the time bringing forward those transparency returns by just over a fortnight.

“Or whether I was right to buy the PPE and get it to the front line. You tell me that that is wrong. You can’t. And the reason you can’t is because it was the right thing to do.

“Legal cases about timings of transparency returns are completely second order compared to saving lives.”