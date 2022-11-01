Matt Hancock Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Matt Hancock may not have even arrived in the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle yet, but his involvement in the show has already caused a stir.

But Hancock is far from the only political figure to raise eyebrows by signing up for reality TV.

From Nadine Dorries to Ed Balls here’s a round-up of 10 more politicians who’ve taken on reality TV – and how they did...

Nadine Dorries (I’m A Celebrity, 2012)

ITV/Shutterstock

Unlike most of the political figures on this list, Nadine Dorries’ stint on I’m A Celebrity came at a time when she was still a working MP.

She signed up for the jungle in 2012, and had the Conservative whip suspended as a result, due to the fact she signed up without informing the Chief Whip of her plans. It was eventually reinstated the following year.

Dorries took part in two Bushtucker Trials – both alongside soap actor Helen Flanagan – before becoming the first contestant sent home.

Ed Balls (Strictly Come Dancing, 2016)

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

A rare case of a politician’s stint on a reality TV show actually doing their public profile some good, Ed Balls quickly became a favourite among Strictly Come Dancing viewers in 2016.

Admittedly, the former MP’s dancing might not have been up to all that much, but Strictly professional Katya Jones worked her magic on him, and their Gangnam Style routine was one for the history books.

Despite his shortcomings, he ended up finishing in a respectable sixth place, and later went on to win the BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook in 2021.

Kezia Dugdale (I’m A Celebrity, 2017)

James Gourley/Shutterstock

Like Nadine Dorries before her, Kezia Dugdale’s decision to sign up for I’m A Celebrity in 2017 was not without its controversy, and it was reported she received disciplinary action from the Labour Party due to her involvement, though it did not result in a suspension.

Dugdale was eventually the second contestant to be eliminated from the show, later stating she signed up in attempt to “take on the myth” that politicians are “​​old, white, male, pale and stale”.

George Galloway (Celebrity Big Brother, 2006)

Shutterstock

When we think of George Galloway’s time in the Celebrity Big Brother house, which also came at a time when he was still sitting as an MP, we’re immediately reminded of two things. His interpretative dance performance in a unitard with Pete Burns. And his infamous cat impression.

Safe to say, Galloway’s time on CBB back in 2006 did little to boost his credibility. He lasted three weeks in the house, before finishing in joint seventh place alongside US basketball star Dennis Rodman.

ITV/Shutterstock

Penny Mourdant is one of the public figures who appeared on the short-lived reality show Splash!, which saw Olympian Tom Daley teaching a string of famous faces how to dive.

While the sitting Tory MP faced criticism for appearing on reality TV, she pointed out her fee for taking part was being donated to charitable organisations, as well as causes in her constituency.

She placed third on the leaderboard after her dive but was eliminated by the judges in favour of footballer’s wife Danielle Lloyd.

Ann Widdecombe (Strictly Come Dancing, 2010)

BBC

Ann Widdecombe’s reality TV appearances are actually numerous, including Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Big Brother. However, it’s her time on Strictly Come Dancing that people best remember, at least when it comes to her television career.

The former MP competed on Strictly in 2010, lasting nine weeks in the contest despite consistently negative critiques from the judges. Her Salsa performance in particular is among the 10 lowest-scoring routines in Strictly history, bagging Widdecombe just 12 points out of a possible 40.

Lembit Opik (I’m A Celebrity, 2010)

Shutterstock

Lembit Opik signed up for I’m A Celebrity in 2010, during which he shared a living space with Alison Hammond, Gillian McKeith, Stacey Solomon and Shaun Ryder.

He became the second celebrity to be eliminated from camp after just shy of two weeks on the show.

In the year since, Opik also took part in shows like Bargain Hunt Famous Finds and Come Dine With Me.

Jacqui Smith (Strictly Come Dancing, 2020)

BBC/Guy Levy

As the ex-home secretary, Jacqui Smith is one of the highest-ranking former politicians to sign up for Strictly, which she did in 2020.

Unfortunately for Smith, her time on the show was not an especially long one, and she eventually became the first star to be axed by the judging panel after a dance-off with Made In Chelsea cast member Jamie Laing.

Alan Johnson (The Masked Singer, 2020)

ITV

Interestingly, Jacqui Smith’s successor as home secretary has also turned his hand to reality telly.

During the inaugural series of The Masked Singer UK, Alan Johnson was one of the first contestants to be sent packing, after his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles failed to impress the panel.

Oh, and if that seems like an unusual song choice, he was performing as his Masked Singer persona Pharoah at the time.

Edwina Currie (I’m A Celebrity, 2014)

Shutterstock

Edwina Currie has done the rare reality TV double of both Strictly and I’m A Celebrity after leaving politics.

Her Strictly stint was a short-lived one, losing the very first dance-off of the series to boxer Audley Harrison. Fortunately for her, she fared better in the jungle, making it to sixth place, after making a late arrival with X Factor singer Jake Quickenden.

Currie’s additional reality TV credits include Hell’s Kitchen, Celebrity Wife Swap, Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Stars In Their Eyes. Oh, and since you’re wondering, it was Edith Piaf that she impersonated.