'Fail Up': Fury As Matt Hancock Given Job As UN Special Envoy In Africa

Matt Hancock has prompted anger after announcing he has been appointed a special representative to the United Nations to help tackle Covid-19 in Africa.

The former health secretary resigned as health secretary in June after leaked CCTV footage showed him kissing and embracing an aide in his office – in breach of social distancing rules.

His new role was revealed on the same day as a devastating report on Covid said the government’s early response to the pandemic was one of the “biggest health failures the UK has ever experienced”. Hancock was health secretary at the time.

Speaking at the time of his Cabinet departure, he said: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.”

On Tuesday, Hancock said he was “honoured” to have been given the role, adding on Twitter: “I’ll be working with the UN, the UN Economic Commissions for Africa to help African economic recovery from the pandemic and promote sustainable development.”

Many on social media were incredulous.